Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – July 16

Post Views: 150

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – partly cloudy. Low 12.

News Tidbits – The flashing lights that warned motorists of moose along the bottom of the Mile Hill have been discontinued. 10 years ago they were installed in a pilot project to warn of moose crossing the highway. Plagued with technical difficulties, theft of solar panels, and then the inability to source parts – the pilot project has come to an end. In the decade before the project’s launch in 2009, there had been two reported wildlife/vehicle collisions, including fatalities along that stretch. Now, with increased traffic along other highways in the province, this area is no longer such a hot spot and the lights have already been replaced with a warning sign.

Do you remember? 50 years ago today at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin and Michael Collins lifted off  and landed on the moon four days later.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*