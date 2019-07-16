Tuesday Morning News – July 16

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – partly cloudy. Low 12.

News Tidbits – The flashing lights that warned motorists of moose along the bottom of the Mile Hill have been discontinued. 10 years ago they were installed in a pilot project to warn of moose crossing the highway. Plagued with technical difficulties, theft of solar panels, and then the inability to source parts – the pilot project has come to an end. In the decade before the project’s launch in 2009, there had been two reported wildlife/vehicle collisions, including fatalities along that stretch. Now, with increased traffic along other highways in the province, this area is no longer such a hot spot and the lights have already been replaced with a warning sign.

Do you remember? 50 years ago today at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin and Michael Collins lifted off and landed on the moon four days later.