Monday Morning News – July 15

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.

News Tidbits – Annika Jozin won gold at Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Championships held in Brampton this past weekend. ​Over 400 of Ontario’s top under 17yrs. male and female track and field athletes attended this provincial championship after qualifying in their district. Annika will now proceed to the national championships.

Mathew Fee, Jr., who is riding his BMX bike across Canada is headed to Wawa. He was in the Soo this past weekend.