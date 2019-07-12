Premier Doug Ford & New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs – Tackling Issues for both provinces

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs released the following joint statement:

“We’re committed to tackling the issues that matter most to the people of Ontario and New Brunswick. We’re united by our shared priorities of getting rid of interprovincial trade barriers, creating jobs and prosperity, and making life more affordable for people.

We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the workers and businesses in our provinces’ forestry sectors. They play a critical role in our economies. We know that fair and open trade is the best outcome for people and businesses on both sides of the border. That’s why we continue to stand with our forestry sectors to fight unfair U.S. duties on softwood lumber.

Ontario and New Brunswick remain committed to the fight against the federal government’s job-killing policies, including the carbon tax and Bill C-69. New Brunswick continues to support Ontario’s position that the federal carbon tax is an unconstitutional, disguised tax on hard-working families and individuals.

Ontario and New Brunswick further call on the federal government not to landlock the potential of nation-building projects like pipelines that will create thousands of jobs for Canadians and bring countless benefits to communities across the country.

We will continue to work together closely to drive economic growth and create jobs and opportunity for the people of our two provinces.”