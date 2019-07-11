UPDATE on Outage affecting Hawk Junction, Dubreuilville, Lochalsh, Missanabie and Goudreau

Jul 11, 2019 @ 13:20 – Wawa-news has been told that power has been restored in Dubreuilville.

Jul 11, 2019 @ 12:13 – Wawa-news has been informed by Algoma Power that this morning at approximately 9:15 a.m. Algoma Power experienced an outage to approximately 576 customers in the area of Hawk Junction, Dubreuilville, Lochalsh, Missanabie and Goudreau. 153 customers have been restored in Hawk Junction and Anjigami.

Peggy Lund of Algoma Power explained, “Our crews have been given access to API’s equipment at 11:15 a.m. to begin the repairs. Power is expected to be restored within the next hour.”