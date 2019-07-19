SE OPP Wawa – Identify Deceased in Fatal Hawk Junction Aircraft collision

On July 11, 2019 at around 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department and Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene of a plane crash in the Town of Hawk Junction, Ontario.
As a result of the plane crash, Adam HOBBS, a 23-year-old, from New Dundee, Ontario, and Robert GREGORINI, a 64-year-old, from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.
