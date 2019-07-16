Second de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver involved in accident in less than a week

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will deploy a team of investigators to Mistastin Lake, Newfoundland and Labrador, where a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver floatplane operated by Air Saguenay was involved in an accident. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The aircraft was reported missing to the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax at 11:30 p.m. Monday night that a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver floatplane was overdue. The search began immediately, with wreckage at 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Mistastin Lake. Three are confirmed deceased, with four missing.

This is the second fatal accident involving a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver floatplane in less than a week. On July 11th, a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver belonging to Hawk Air crashed on takeoff from Hawk Lake killing the pilot and a co-worker.