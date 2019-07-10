SSM OPP Investigate Fatal Collision – Motorcyclist Identified

On July 6, 2019 at approximately 2:30 p.m., members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Batchewana Police Service, Goulais Fire and Rescue and Sault Ste. Marie Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 between Highway 552 and Pinsehores Road in Goulais Township, Ontario.
The driver of the motorcycle, Jeffory WOLFENDEN, 52 years of age, from Hamilton, Ontario was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver and passenger in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) were not injured.
Highway 17 was closed in both directions for approximately five and a half hours while Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.
