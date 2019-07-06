SSM OPP – Hwy 17 Closed to investigate Fatal Collision (Detour in Place)

On July 6, 2019 at approximately 2:30 p.m., members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Batchewana Police Service, Goulais Fire and Rescue and Sault Ste. Marie Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 between Highway 552 and Pineshores Road in Goulais Township.
Preliminary investigation has determined that a motorcycle struck the rear of a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries and the occupants of the SUV were not injured.
Traffic is being detoured around the area while Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and emergency crews conduct their investigation.
Ontario Provincial Police
