SE OPP – Canada Day Weekend ‘Big Four’ enforcement statistics

This past weekend, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were highly visible conducting traffic enforcement on our local streets and highways.
The focus of this year’s Canada Day weekend campaign was the “Big Four” which includes alcohol/drug impaired driving, inattentive driving, aggressive driving and lack of occupant restraint.
As a result, the Superior East Officer laid the following charges:
- 36 Speeding Charges
- One Stunt Driving Charge
- One Seatbelt Charge
- Three Hazardous Moving Violations
- Four Other Highway Traffic Act Charges
Summer has arrived. Expect increased traffic volumes on most local roadways. The school year has come to an end as well so expect to see an increase in children walking and cycling around town. Drive defensively, reduce your speeds and avoid consuming alcohol or drugs if you plan on driving. Summer road safety is everyone’s responsibility!
Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
