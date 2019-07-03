Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 3

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Summer Thrift Shop
                    Thurs. July    04   5 – 9
                    Fri.       July    05   1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
                    Sat.      July    06   9 – 4
                    Mon.   July    08   9 – 8 ** Please note TIME **
Summer Worship:-
July 07,14,21,28 –   St. Paul’s & First United at St. Paul’s    – 10 a.m.
Aug. 04,11,18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United at First United – 11 a.m.
We know that God loves us beyond all time and imagining.

