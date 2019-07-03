Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 3

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Summer Thrift Shop

Thurs. July 04 5 – 9

Fri. July 05 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30

Sat. July 06 9 – 4

Mon. July 08 9 – 8 ** Please note TIME **

Summer Worship:-

July 07,14,21,28 – St. Paul’s & First United at St. Paul’s – 10 a.m.

Aug. 04,11,18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United at First United – 11 a.m.

We know that God loves us beyond all time and imagining.