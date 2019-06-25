SSM OPP Charge Searchmont Driver after collision with two parked vehicles

On June 22, 2019 at approximately 8:30 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie (OPP) Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision in Searchmont, Ontario. The collision involved a motor vehicle that collided with two parked vehicles. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Officers attended the scene and as a result of further investigation, Michael TESSIER, 35 years-old of Searchmont, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 8, 2019 located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.