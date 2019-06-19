Thanks for the Help during 2019 Cleanup

A little late but not less heartfelt comes my thank you to all who helped “delitter” our town. If only we could keep it that way.

A big part was the transportation of helpers and trash and therefore a big thanks to Peter Moore for the wheels and gas from Davidson Fuels. Thank you also to people who came with us only once or twice – every bit helped and also people I don’t know who pick up as they walk (much appreciated).

But I have to thank especially my three “musketeers” – Cindy, Astrid and Audrey– who were always willing to help, in uncomfortable weather conditions – and it was sometimes awful: freezing winds and rain and soggy, slippery grounds. And when I came home and could not do another step from exhaustion, one kind lady took my dog for walks faithfully. This is what living in a small community is all about, helping each other and extend kindness.

It might sound corny mentioning it in my garbologist report, but an old Chinese proverb to live by comes to mind:

If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap.

If you want happiness for a day, go fishing.

If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune.

If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.

Enjoy our clean natural beauty and stop littering.