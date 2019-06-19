Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 19

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Last Sunday we observed Trinity Sunday which introduces the Trinity Season & is the first Sunday after Pentecost.

Sat. June 22 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. June 30 Community Ecumenical

Worship Service -LDHC – 10:15 a.m.

Outdoors – Pot Luck Lunch

Thurs. July 04 Summer Thrift Shop begins at 5 p.m.

Please Have ALL Donations dropped OFF by June 29

Summer Worship:-

July 07,14,21,28 – St. Paul’s & First United

at St. Paul’s – 10 a.m.

Aug. 04,11,18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United

at First United – 11 a.m.

*** One God, Father, Son, Spirit.***