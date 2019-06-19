Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 19

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Last Sunday we observed Trinity Sunday which introduces the Trinity Season & is the first Sunday after Pentecost.
Sat.     June 22   Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun.    June 30   Community Ecumenical
                            Worship Service -LDHC – 10:15 a.m.
                            Outdoors  –  Pot Luck Lunch
Thurs.  July 04    Summer Thrift Shop begins at 5 p.m.
                               Please Have ALL Donations dropped OFF by June 29
Summer Worship:-
July 07,14,21,28 – St. Paul’s & First United
                                          at St. Paul’s    – 10 a.m.
Aug. 04,11,18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United
                                          at First United – 11 a.m.
*** One God, Father, Son, Spirit.***

