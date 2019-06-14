LAURICELLA, Vincenza “Enza”

Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in her 92nd year. Enza was born in San Cataldo, Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo “Vince” Lauricella. Cherished and precious mother of Lina Rody (Ron), Diego Lauricella (Sylvia), Rosanna Rainville (Dave), Lorenzo Lauricella and Maria Angela Lauricella. Adored grandma of Orv (Dolores), Ryan (Jen), Jeremy (Kayla), Jeffrey (Amanda) and Darren (Kaitlin). Great grandmother “nonna” of Christian, Matthew, Emmy, Ashton, Brenner. Bianca, Benjamin and Delaney. Dear sister of Michelina Ambra, the late Dina, Maria, Rosa, Pasquale and Giuseppe “Joe”. Enza will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Teresa and her nephews Diego Rino (Pina), late Salvatore, Roberto (Becky), Eddy, Jimmy Lauricella and their families in Sault Ste. Marie and by her many family members in Italy. She will be missed by her special friends Stella Trovarello and the Trovarello Families.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home at 140 Churchill Avenue (Wawa) on Sunday, June 16th in the evening from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

The family would like to thank everyone who extended any gesture of kindness or friendship shown to Enza since her moving to Wawa in 1954.

Dear friends,

May every mark affection and every gesture of friendship that you give to others be a sign of God’s peace for you.