Happenings at First United Church Wawa – June 10

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Churchv705-856-2926.

Last Sunday we observed Pentecost the 50th day after Easter, the 7th Sunday in commemoration of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples.

Thurs. June 13 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.

Sun. June 30 Community Ecumenical Worship Service – LDHC -10:15 a.m. Outdoors – Pot Luck Lunch

Thurs. July 04 Summer Thrift Shop begins at 5 p.m.

Summer Worship:-

July 07, 14, 21, 28 – St. Paul’s & First United at St. Paul’s – 10 a.m.

Aug. 04, 11, 18, 25 – St. Paul’s & First United at First United – 11 a.m.

On the Day of Pentecost, the disciples found their voice and gained self-confidence