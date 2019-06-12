Between the Covers – June 12

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM continues until the end of June!! This program is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Please remember there is a limit of 10 per club and it is on a first come basis. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club will begin on July 2nd, 2019. Our theme this summer is “Natural World”.

On Tuesdays, we will have Summer Reading Club (English). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30pm-3pm will be for children aged 7+.

On Wednesdays, we will have Summer Reading Club (French). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30-3pm will be for children 7+.

Thursdays will be Clay Club and we will have children 3-6 from 10am-11am and children aged 7+ from 1:30pm-2:30 pm.

Fridays will be Fun Day with Science Club from 10am-11am for children aged 7+ and Game Club from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm for children aged 6+.

Please note that children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” by Patti Callahan, “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly and “The Big Kahuna” by Janet Evanovich & Peter Evanovich.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE ARE; “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” by Kim Edwards “A Circle of Wives” by Alice LaPlante, “Treasure Hunt” by John L’Escroart and this week’s feature is “Finding Gobi” by Dion Leonard. (from book jacket)

In 2016, Dion Leonard, a seasoned ultramarathon runner, unexpectedly stumbled across a little stray dog while competing in a gruelling 155 mile race across the Gobi Desert. The lovable pup, who earned the name ‘Gobi’, proved that what she lacked in size, she more than made up for in heart, as she went step for step with Dion over the treacherous Tian Shan Mountains, managing to keep pace with him for nearly 80 miles.

As Dion witnessed the incredible determination of this small animal, he felt something change within himself. In the past he had always focused on winning and being the best, but his goal now was simply to make sure that his new friend was safe, nourished and hydrated. Although Dion did not finish first, he felt he had won something far greater and promised to bring Gobi back to the UK for good to become a new addition to his family. This was the start of a journey neither of them would ever forget with a roller coaster ride of drama, grief, heartbreak, joy and love that changed their lives forever.

Finding Gobi is the ultimate story of hope, of resilience and of friendship, proving once again, that dogs really are ‘man’s best friend.’

BOARD MEETING: The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend!

NEWSPAPERS: The Wawa Public Library receives weekly publication of the Algoma News as well as the Sault Star on a daily basis (no paper Sunday and Monday). This is another great reason to stop in and check out the Wawa Public Library. Please note that in order to avoid putting old newspapers in the landfill; we have a have a stack available for anyone who may need them for craft material, packing or for their woodstoves.

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

INTERLIBRARY LOAN SERVICES –We have resumed our Interlibrary loan service. We are still unclear of the long term outlook for this service. We can only wait and see how libraries cope with the budget cuts.

“It is now clear that provincial cuts to the Ontario Library Service will impact programs and services beyond Interlibrary Loan. The diminished capacity of OLS-North to deliver those programs will negatively impact our public libraries, and we believe that even programs and services that are maintained will operate at a reduce capacity due to extensive personnel cuts.

We believe these cuts have disproportionately and unfairly impacted libraries in Northern Ontario and jeopardize our ability to provide equitable library service in the North. We are also dismayed that the Government chose to make these cuts without undertaking any consultation with Northern libraries about what the impact could be on our organizations and our patrons.” QUOTED FROM “A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF NORTHERN ONTARIO PUBLIC LIBRARIES.”