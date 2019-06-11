Tuesday Morning News – June 11

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

News Tidbits –

Annika Jozin from Michipicoten High School took the gold for Junior Girls High Jump at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) competition in Guelph on Saturday. Her winning jump was 166cm, 3cm more than her gold medal jump last year at the same competition. Congratulations!

The rainstorm that came though yesterday left lots of rain on the ground, Environment Canada reported the following rainfall accumulations late last night:

Chapleau Airport. 70.0

Kapuskasing Airport 45.9

Sault Ste. Marie 43.0

North Bay 41.9

Tobermory RCS 35.4

Moosonee 30.7

As of 9 a.m. yesterday, St. Joseph Island had received 86.1 mm and Sault Ste. Marie airport has received 38 mm of rain.

The Sultan Road remains closed this morning. EACOM Timber Corporation is at kilometer 69 this morning to assess repair requirements and prepare the site. Equipment is on its way.

SSM Area FLOODING CLOSURES – Hwy638 at Rock Lake Rd, Old Mill Beach Rd (Rydal Bank area). Hwy548 at Gawas Bay Area on St Joseph Island. SaultOPPHAVE issued warnings about flooded roads in Macdonald-Meredith-Aberdeen Additional Twp and Laird Twp.