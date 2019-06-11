Pickleball comes to Wawa!

Pickleball?

According to Wikipedia “Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net.”

Wawa seniors (male and female) will be introduced to the fastest growing sport in the world this Tuesday and Thursday evening at the MHS Gymnasium. Equipment will be supplied, just bring your indoor running shoes! Interested people are asked to drop in at the gym after 6 p.m. For more information or to set up a time, contact Toni at 705-542-3651.

Organizer Toni Rutland explains that Pickleball is fun, fast and easy to master, great for keeping the brain and body fit. This is an excellent outdoor and indoor sport. This is a great potential sport for our long winters!