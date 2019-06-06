Algoma U and Sault College Partnership Creates More Opportunities for Students

Algoma University and Sault College announced new academic pathways to support enhanced student mobility between the College and the University.

This expanded partnership between the two post-secondary institutions builds on the number of enhanced transfer pathways available to students who wish to complete a Sault College diploma and then seamlessly transition to Algoma U to complete a degree in a related area of study.

Programs included in this “2+1” and “2+2” partnership (two years at Sault College and then one or two years at Algoma U) include:

SC: AU:

Computer Programmer —————–> Bachelor of Computer Science (2+1.5)

Computer Program Analyst —————–> Bachelor of Computer Science (2+1)

General Arts and Science —————-> Bachelor of Arts Honours in English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology (2+2)

The College and University signed similar agreements earlier this year in programs such as Business and Accounting, Park and Recs and Police Foundation, seeing a 28 per cent spike in interest from Sault College grads in these programs.

“This partnership supports learning and highlights our joint commitment to providing institution to institution pathway opportunities,” said Sault College President Dr. Ron Common. Common said another important objective of this partnership is to increase enrollment at both institutes. “This partnership provides an important combination of theory and skills that we anticipate will be attractive to students from home and around the world.”

Algoma University President Asima Vezina mirrored Common’s sentiments, saying she’s proud to be part of this initiative. “It is essential that Algoma University and Sault College be leaders in our community, focusing on student success and future development,” she said. “Providing more options for post-secondary education is critical, especially in Northern Ontario.”

