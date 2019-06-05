Happenings at Wawa First United Church

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sat. June 08 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun. June 09 Official Board Meeting
Thurs. June 13 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Sun. June 30 Community Ecumenical Worship Service –L.D.H.C. -10:15 a.m.
Pot Luck Lunch
Your peace, O God, will be our peace.
