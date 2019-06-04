Wawa Resident Charged after domestic disturbance

On June 1, 2019, at approximately 6:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old person, from Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC,

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Spousal), contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 3, 2019, in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, for a bail hearing. The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the following websites for more information.

Wawa and Area Victim Services at: www.victimserviceswawa.ca

Chadwic Home: www.chadwichome.com