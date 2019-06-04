Council Meeting Tonight – June 4

There is a Regular Council Meeting tonight Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.1 Approval of the Agenda

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

4.1 Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers

4.2 Special Council Meeting (Operational Budget) – Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., Council Chambers

4.3 Library Board Meeting – Monday, June 17, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library

4.4 Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.5 Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.6 Cemetery Committee Meeting- Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street

4.7 Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, June 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., 3 Maple Street

4.8 Corporate Planning/Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.9 Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street

4.10 Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

6.1 Approval of the Consent Agenda

6.2 Approval of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 (resolution)

6.3 Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution)

(a) Library Board Meeting – April 15, 2019

(b) Heritage Committee Meeting – April 23, 2019

(c) Algoma District Services Administration Board Meeting – April 25, 2019

(d) Community Development Committee – April 29, 2019

6.4 Approve Donations – Woodland Lodge 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Friday, July 5, 2019 (resolution)

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

9.1 Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)

(a) BL 2019-03: Report for the Month of May, 2019

(b) CG 2019-01: Asset Management Policy

(c) CS 2019-08: Report for the Month of May, 2019

(d) JM 2019-04: Report for the Month of May, 2019

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve Increase in 2019 Capital Budget Amount for the Replacement of the Municipal Fuel System (resolution)

11.2 Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of Proposal for the Supply and Installation of Recreation Equipment (resolution)

11.3 Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of Quotation for the Demolition of the Dr. Rose’s Beach House (resolution)

11.4 Missinaibi SFL Shareholder Agreement (resolution)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No. 3200-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 4th day of June, 2019.

13.3 By-Law No. 3201-19 – to licence and regulate Temporary Vendors in the Municipality of Wawa including Transient Traders, and Hawkers and Peddlers

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

14.1 Moving onto “In-Camera Session”

14.2 Legal Issue (1 Item): Offer to Purchase Property – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board(Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING

15.1 Close of Meeting