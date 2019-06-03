Northeast Forest Fire Update – June 3

As of the afternoon of June 3, there are two active wildland fires in the region. Chapleau 2 measures 0.4 of a hectare and is under control. It is located west of Spanish River Provincial Park, more specifically west of Low Lake.

Sudbury 2 measures 0.3 of a hectare and is not yet under control at the time of this update. It is located on the southwest side of Windy Lake.

At the time of this update, the fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the central portion of the region except for areas along the Quebec border which are showing a low hazard. In both the southernmost and northern parts of our region, the fire hazard is low.

Out of province resources

Approximately 230 staff members from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services are assisting the province of Alberta with its escalated fire situation. This includes FireRangers, support staff and one incident management team. In addition, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is providing equipment such as pumps, hose and hand tools to support Alberta.

More than 50 staff members from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed to assist the Yukon with current active forest fires. This includes FireRangers and support staff.

There are also an additional 2 support staff members from Ontario who have been deployed out of province, one to assist the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg, and one to the Northwest Territories.

The sharing of resources across Canada is facilitated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg under the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement.

The fire situation in Ontario has been relatively quiet since the beginning of the 2019 fire season, and we remain fully prepared to respond to any forest fires that may arise here at home.

Crews deployed to assist with flood response

There are 9 members of the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team currently deployed to assist with sandbagging efforts and the movement of water from low lying areas in various communities affected by flooding. AFFES is also providing logistical support and equipment such as pumps and hose. Assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes or assistance is no longer required.

Spring is grass fire season

Think wildland fires are just a problem in the summer? Think again. Spring is grass fire season and grass fires can spread rapidly.

When performing spring yard clean up, seek alternatives to burning by considering composting or using your local landfill. Don’t be the reason behind a spring wildland fire this year.

Fire numbers and online information