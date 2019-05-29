Happenings at Wawa First United – May 29

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at

11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church

705-856-2926.

Mon. June 03 U.C.W. at Kaireen’s Cottage

Please meet at the Church at 6:15 p.m. ( carpool)

Sat. June 08 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. June 09 Official Board Meeting

Thurs. June 13 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.

Loving God – we know you are with us in all things.