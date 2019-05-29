Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – May 29

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at
11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church
705-856-2926.
Mon.    June   03   U.C.W. at Kaireen’s Cottage
                                  Please meet at the Church at 6:15 p.m. ( carpool)
Sat.      June   08   Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun.     June   09   Official Board Meeting
Thurs.  June   13    Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Loving God – we know you are with us in all things.

