Monday Morning News – May 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 15. UV index 7 or high. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy. Low 6.

News Tidbits – Everyone is hopeful that Spring is here, and the OPP are reminding everyone that their studded winter tires must be off their vehicles before June 1, 2019. Studded tires can be used between September 1 and May 31 throughout the province of Ontario.

Reg Francis of Sault Ste. Marie is the 2019 winner of the Algoma Family Services Foundation’s The Great Escape Dream Draw. He will now have to choose between the $85,000 in cash or a 2019 Ford F-150 Supercrew XLT and a 2019 29′ JayCo JayFlight trailer.

A human skull has been found by two people Saturday evening, in the area of Nelson Lake Road, north of Val Therese. The Sudbury’s Coroner’s Office and Dr. Scott Fairgrieve with the Centre of Forensic Science are working to determine the gender and identity.