Congratulations For The Health of It participants

Congratulations For The Health of It participants, you have completed the community challenge!

Winners for week 4 are: Chrystal Morden, Diane Spencer, Sharon Boucher, Anne Owen, Laura Moffatt, and Lonna Rilley.

Thank you so much for your participation in this year’s challenge! Algoma Public Health will be sending out a survey later this week. Also, the poker walk scores will be calculated and released later this week.

Moving forward: The Community Better Challenge starts Friday, May 31st. Encourage EVERYONE to participate by downloading the app or using www.participaton.com to track their active minutes. If you are hosting an event during this time (eg. Soccer game, dog walk, children’s bicycle ride) please contact us for a tracking sheet.

Wawa has a chance to win $150,000, and I think we can easily be Canada’s Most Active Community!