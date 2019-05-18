Ford makes deep cuts to programs that promote healthy living for seniors

NDP critic for Seniors’ Affairs, Joel Harden (Ottawa Centre), released the following statement:

“Doug Ford and the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho are making deep cuts on the backs of Ontario’s senior citizens. By the Ford government’s own estimates, it has cut $4.7 million from the ministry’s Seniors Affairs Programs, which promote age-friendly communities and foster seniors’ safety while maximizing their dignity and independence.

Minister Cho’s Friday announcement of $3 million for Seniors Community Grants is a cheap attempt to paper over the $4.7-million cut.

That $4.7 million not only supported programs that keep seniors engaged and connected, it prevented and addressed elder abuse and sought to ensure quality care in Ontario retirement homes.

Ontario’s senior citizens deserve more, not less, support to live engaged and healthy lives.”