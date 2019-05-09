Students from St. Joseph’s French Immersion School held their annual “Walk for Justice” on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The students walked from the school, uptown and back again, chanting ‘Walk for Justice’.

This year the main theme for Catholic Education Week is ‘Living as Joyful Disciples’. “This is a special week for all of our school communities. It provides an opportunity for them to celebrate the gift of Catholic Education and show to the greater community all of the exciting things happening in their schools,” said Rose Burton Spohn, director of education.