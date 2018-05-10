Walk 4 Justice

May 10, 2018 @ 08:51

Students at St. Joseph French Immersion School in Wawa walked on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 in support of clean drinking water for all during the Walk for Justice as part of a Catholic Education Week initiative. The Walk for Justice began as a way for students to explore the two feet of social justice and the Catholic Social Teachings concern for the poor, solidarity, and care for creation. Students committed to the common good of each and every person, and respect and care for God’s creation by learning about ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle in order to protect drinking water for all. As part of this green initiative, students will also be participating in a neighbourhood litter clean up to promote environmental awareness and show care for the environment.