Thursday Morning News – May 9

Weather – Periods of snow or rain changing to rain near noon. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 20 km/h. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Amount 5 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Harte Gold has announced a total refinancing of its existing debt and has also received approval to increase operational throughput from 540 t/d to 800 t/d at its Sugar Zone mine. Gold production will increase from 41,000 ounces per year to 65,000 ounces.

The District Mine Rescue Competition continues today with three teams. The floor competition began at 6:30 a.m. Spectators are encouraged to come down and check out the testing. Spectators are reminded that the scenario is the same for all teams in Ontario, and that some teams will not competing until late today and tomorrow. Please do not post/share any photographs until Saturday when the district champions have been announced.