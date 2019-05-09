By-Hands Festival – Spring 2019

Last weekend, the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre was full of artisans and their wares. You could find pickled beets, bread, coffee, pottery, blankets, soaps, candles… Well, just about anything – including sparkly slime!

Many shoppers were looking for that perfect Mother’s Day gift and some were preparing for Father’s Day. In all, everyone seemed to be having a great time wandering around checking out all the talent.

Shown below are some of the wonderful things that I saw on my tour.

