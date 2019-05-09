By-Hands Festival – Spring 2019

Post Views:
Last weekend, the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre was full of artisans and their wares. You could find pickled beets, bread, coffee, pottery, blankets, soaps, candles… Well, just about anything – including sparkly slime!
Many shoppers were looking for that perfect Mother’s Day gift and some were preparing for Father’s Day. In all, everyone seemed to be having a great time wandering around checking out all the talent.
Shown below are some of the wonderful things that I saw on my tour.
Jim Sanders, a long-time favourite with his pottery. Originally Harbour Pottery, it is now known as Flood-Mud Pottery.
Dory Dereski and her gnomes and duffel slippers. Every house should have a gnome!
Lynne Smith, a wonderfully talented painter.
Yvon’s Solar Lamps – what a wonderful way to recycle beautiful crystal!
George Karasek and his delicious beets and salsa, fur goods and amazing wood carvings.
Carole Bouffard makes some wonderful
Don Charbonneau, musician, painter… is there no end to the talent within him or his family?
Slime – sparkly slime!
Doesn’t this fresh bread just give you an appetite? You can order loaves every week from these talented bakers.
So many signs, so many sayings – where could one hang them all?
Coffee, coffee – this is supposed to be the best coffee along the shores of Lake Superior.
I know we have rocks and trees, trees and rocks and water – but we also have three very talented potters in our community. Cindy makes some very unique things – check out the smoke houses at her next show!
