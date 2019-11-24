2019 Fall By-Hands Festival

Nov 24, 2019 @ 08:35

2019 - ByHands Festival Linda Peterson and her traditional beadwork!

The Fall By-Hands Festival is eagerly awaited by shoppers in Wawa. Local artisans have spent months preparing for the show, and on Friday, November 8th – their efforts were unveiled. Most of the artisans were pleased with the attendance and had good sales. Judy Moore was sold out by 7:30 p.m. Friday night, but Isabella still had a few loaves of her delicious bread available. I’m sure though that there was nothing left for Saturday. If you missed the By-Hands and are still looking for a locally made gift, most of these artisans are available via fb.