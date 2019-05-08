Happenings at Wawa First United – May 8

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern, please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

A Special THANK YOU to EVERYONE who helped in so many ways with the recent THRIFT SHOP

Sat. May 11 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. May 19 Rev. Eun-Joo Park from St. Andrews U.C. in S.S.M will lead Morning Worship. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Find Jesus unexpectedly when calm comes in the midst of crisis.