Noront Resources names Sault Ste. Marie the home of its new Ferrochrome Production Facility

Noront Resources has named Sault Ste. Marie the home of its new Ferrochrome Production Facility (FPF).

Premier Ford said, “Our government promised to make Northern Ontario Open for Business and Open for Jobs. This new processing plant has the potential to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, benefitting skilled resource and manufacturing workers across the region. I want to personally thank Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Parliamentary Assistant Ross Romano for their incredible work in Northern Ontario. Thanks to their ongoing leadership, we are building new infrastructure, creating new economic opportunities and bringing prosperity to communities throughout the North.”

Four communities (Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie) participated in the initial bidding process which began in February 2018. Sudbury and Thunder Bay were eliminated in July of 2018. Then Timmins Kidd Metsite was eliminated as well.

“It was a very difficult decision because both cities submitted excellent proposals,” said Noront President and CEO Alan Coutts. “In the end, we were persuaded to go with Sault Ste. Marie because it is located on the Great Lakes and offers a lower long-term operating cost advantage.”

Sault Ste Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano commented, “This establishes what we know to be true: Sault Ste. Marie is a great place to do business. I want to recognize the efforts of the FPF project team, the support of the executive leadership at Algoma Steel, and the support of MP Sheehan, MPP Romano, Batchewana First Nation Chief Sayers and Garden River First Nation Chief Syrette. I also want to ensure our community and our Indigenous partners that we are committed to substantial consultation and engagement as we move forward.”

“Our government is committed to growing the economy, creating good jobs, and most importantly, ensuring that Northern Ontario is open for business,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Today’s announcement confirms that commitment. Congratulations to Noront Resources and the City of Sault Ste. Marie.”

The next step will be to finalize the development plan and timelines for an all-season road to the Ring of Fire.

The following preliminary schedule for activities (milestones) is subject to financing:

Noront Ferrochrome Production Facility

Preliminary Activity Schedule Q2 2019 Site Selection Q2 2020 Blackbird/FPF Preliminary Economic Assessment Q2 2022 Blackbird/FPF Prefeasibility Study (PFS)

Updated Tenancy Agreement Q4 2024 Blackbird/Feasibility Study (FS) and Environmental Assessment (EA) Q2 2025 Project Permits/Approvals/Funding

Project Construction Initiated Q2 2028 Project Commissioned