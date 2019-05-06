Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday April 23, 2019 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of David Page for 40 years which would have been celebrated on June 1, 2019. Loving mother of Linsey Blakely (Jim), Laura Page, Janice Goodings (Shawn), Tracy Buckler (Philip “Buck”), Judy Provost (Marcel “Marcy”) and Melanie Emond (Regis). Proud grandmother of Shannon, Claire, Adam (Jenelle), Ollie, Walker (Koryn), Ian, Matthew (Samantha), Mackenzie (Marc), Taylor, Alex and Nicole. Great grandmother of Jax, Mia and Baby Goodings. Dear sister of Isabel Sherwood (Dick). Sister-in-law of late Katherine Holman (Keith) and late Deans Page (Marjorie). Joan will be remembered by her nieces and nephews Norm, Jane, Peter, Janet, Diane, Sharon and the late David and their families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stamler and the nurses that were on duty when Joan was admitted to the hospital for their excellent care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 “Building Fund” or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, (705) 856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca
1906 – Apr 23, 2019 @ 22:00
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- PAGE, Joan - May 6, 2019
- Happy Birthday Micheline - May 5, 2019
- YADIVISIAK, Rev. Gerald Adam - April 29, 2019
Joan was such a sweet lady, she will definitely be missed by everyone who knew her
To Dave and the Page and Spears Families.
Please accept our deepest condolences.
We are so sorry to hear about Joan’s passing.
Her energy and determination will always be
remembered. I was able to work along side of
Joan on many functions and you could not find
a better person to do that with. She will be missed
by everyone that she came in contact with.
Rest in Peace Joan.
To Dave and the Page & Spears families
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Joan.
We will miss her infectious smile & spirit.
My condolences to everyone.
Our deepest sympathy Dave nd girls.
I have so many happy memories of sharing a game of cards and a game
Of golf with Joan.
Rest In Peace Joan.
Our deepest sympathy Dave and girls
I have so many happy memories of sharing a game of cards
And a game of golf with Joan.
Rest In Peace Joan
Our deepest sympathy Dave and girls.I have so many happy memories sharing a game of cards and playing a game of golf with Joan.
Rest in Peace Joan
Our deepest sympathy Dave and girls.
I have so many happy memories sharing a game of cards and playing a game of golf with Joan.
Rest in Peace Joan
John and I will certainly miss her cheerful greeting whenever we met. We spent a lot of time together in earlier years and the girls babysat for us, which created a sentimental bond that was always there. I fully expected to be able to remember her birthday this year as 1939 was another bond. Will miss her on the golf course, and everywhere we used to cross paths. Great memories……
Sorry for your loss Dave & Family. Rip Joan. Although we only see each other in the summer, we have been friends for many years. You will be missed. Betty & Happy
To Dave and the Page and Spears family. We were saddened to hear about Joan’s passing. We wanted to send our deepest sympathy to everyone. Whenever I met her uptown she would have a big smile and always seemed jolly. You will be missed Joan. Rest In Peace.