Station Mall Walmart to Close

Walmart Canada is committed to evaluating their store network to meet customer needs and ensure continued growth strategies.

The company has opened more than 20 stores over the past four years.

As part of the retailer’s store strategy, they will also close two stores – one in Pincourt, Quebec (101 Boulevard Cardinal Leger) and one in Sault St. Marie, Ontario (293 Bay Street).

All associates at these two stores will be offered positions at nearby Walmart locations to better serve customers in these markets.

In the Pincourt area, Walmart Canada looks forward to welcoming customers to nearby stores, including the Vaudreuil Supercentre (3050 Boulevard de la Gare) which offers an expanded assortment including fresh groceries.

In Sault Ste. Marie, customers are invited to visit the newly renovated Supercentre located at 446 Great Northern Rd.

The company does not plan to close any further stores this year.

SOURCE – Walmart Canada