SSM OPP – Woman charged with impaired after traffic stop

On May 1, 2019, at approximately 2:45 a.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and as a result of further investigation, Janette WALLACE 28 years-old of Aweres Township, Ontario was charged with the following:
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code,
- Race a motor vehicle – stunt, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 27, 2019, located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
