Algoma Public Health’s IT department has made progress in getting the agency back online.
The Parent-Child Information Line is now operating.
- Parent-Child Information Line (705-541-7101 or TF 1-888-537-5741)
The following phone lines are still unavailable.
- Sexual Health Information Line (705-541-7100 or TF 1-800-726-0398)
- Appointment Centre (705-541-7085)
All other APH programs and clinics have been and will continue to run as scheduled unless otherwise notified. Staff emails are gradually being brought back online and are targeting full capacity before the end of this week.
To contact the office directly you can reach them at:
Wawa: (705) 856-7208
Sault Ste. Marie: (705) 942-4646
Blind River: (705) 356-2551
Elliot Lake: (705) 848-2314
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- From the Branch – April 30 - April 30, 2019
- Algoma Public Health Continues to recover - April 30, 2019
- Walkerton – Déjà Vu - April 29, 2019