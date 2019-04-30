Algoma Public Health Continues to recover

Algoma Public Health’s IT department has made progress in getting the agency back online.

The Parent-Child Information Line is now operating.

Parent-Child Information Line (705-541-7101 or TF 1-888-537-5741)

The following phone lines are still unavailable.

Sexual Health Information Line (705-541-7100 or TF 1-800-726-0398)

Appointment Centre (705-541-7085)

All other APH programs and clinics have been and will continue to run as scheduled unless otherwise notified. Staff emails are gradually being brought back online and are targeting full capacity before the end of this week.

To contact the office directly you can reach them at:

Wawa: (705) 856-7208

Sault Ste. Marie: (705) 942-4646

Blind River: (705) 356-2551

Elliot Lake: (705) 848-2314