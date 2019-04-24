Between the Covers – April 24

NEW BOOKS – Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “When All is Said” by Anne Griffin, “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis, “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley and “Untouchable” by Jayne Ann Krentz.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL ARE: “Chasing the Night” by Iris Johansen, “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel, “An Evil Mind” by Chris Carter and this week’s feature is “A Dublin Student Doctor” by Patrick Taylor. (from book jacket)

In the 1930s, fresh from a stint in the Royal Navy Reserve, and against the wishes of his disapproving father, Fingal O’Reilly goes to Dublin to study medicine. Fingal and his fellow aspiring doctors face the arduous demands of Trinity College and Sir Patrick Dun’s Hospital. The hours are long and the cases challenging, but Fingal manages to find time to box and play rugby–and to romance a fetching, grey-eyed nurse named Kitty O’Hallorhan.

Dublin is a city of slums and tenements, where brutal poverty breeds diseases that the limited medical knowledge of the time is often ill-equipped to handle. His teachers warn Fingal not to become too attached to his patients, but can he truly harden himself to the suffering he sees all around him–or can he find a way to care for his patients without breaking his heart?

A Dublin Student Doctor is a moving, deeply human story that will touch longtime fans as well as readers who are meeting Doctor Fingal O’Reilly for the very first time.

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC featuring Isabella Imperatori, on Saturday, May 11th from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library! Save the Date on your calendar. This will be an excellent afternoon with a wonderful artist who has an amazing voice and talent! We hope to see you all there! You will not be disappointed! There is no cost for this event but donations are gratefully accepted.

THE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM continues but we always welcome new participants!! This program is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm and we will continue with regular programs through the March Break. Please remember there is a limit of 10 per club and it is on a first come basis. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

WEBSITE-Our website address has changed. The address is now wawa.olsn.ca. We apologize for any inconvenience our patrons may experience in the following weeks!

BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, May 27thstarting at7:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.