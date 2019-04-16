Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 16

Post Views: 45

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 7. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Clearing early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

News Tidbits – It was sad to see the images of Notre Dame Cathederal burning in Paris yesterday.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*