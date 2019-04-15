Monday Morning News – April 15

Weather – Sunny. High 7. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 7.
News Tidbits – The Soo Greyhounds were eliminated from the playoffs last night, losing 5-o against the Saginaw Spirit.
696,000 Albertans have cast their ballots in advance polls. Election day is Tuesday, April 16.
