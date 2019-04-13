SE OPP Chapleau – Charge Chapleau Man with Impaired Driving

On April 10, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an anonymous traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver operating a pickup truck within the Town of Chapleau, Ontario.

Police located the vehicle on King Street and performed a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, the odour of alcohol was detected emanating from his breath. The driver subsequently registered a “Fail” on an approved screening device (ASD) and was arrested and transported to the Chapleau OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Pascal MILHOMME, a 45-year-old male, from Chapleau, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act (CCA) section 12(1).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.