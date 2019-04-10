Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 10

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).

Thurs. Apr. 11 Worship Committee – 2 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 13 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 19 Good Friday Morning Worship – 11 a.m.

Thurs. Apr. 25 THRIFT SHOP opens 5 p.m. Please have ALL donations dropped off by April 20th

Sun. Apr. 28 Official Board Meeting

The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861. The Cross will be lit on Palm Sunday.