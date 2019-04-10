Between the Covers – April 8th

This is National Library Week – Please join us in celebrating National Library Week from Monday, April 8 to Saturday April 13, 2019! Food For Fines. If you bring in non-perishable food items, you will receive double the Fine Forgiveness Coupons. Please help support our local Food Bank!

Book Sale from Tuesday, April 9th until Saturday, April 13th. There will be a great selection of books, DVDs, Audio Books and VHSs!

Music Night with Richard Overton on Wednesday, April 10th from 6-7pm. This promises to be an evening filled with great music and a lot of fun. There will tea, coffee and snacks!! Don’t forget to save the date on your calendar so you don’t miss it!! Hope to see you all there!

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “Cemetary Road” by Greg Iles, “I Invited Her In” by Adele Parks, “The A List” by J.A. Jance and “Heads You Win” by Jeffrey Archer.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL ARE; “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel, “An Evil Mind” by Chris Carter, “A Dublin Student Doctor’ by Patrick Taylor and this week’s feature is “Chasing the Night” by Iris Johansen.

(from book jacket) A CIA agent’s two-year-old child was stolen in the night as a brutal act of vengeance. Now, eight years later, this torment is something Catherine Ling awakens to every day. Her friends, family, and colleagues tell her to let go, move on, accept that her son is never coming back. But she can’t. Catherine needs to find someone as driven and obsessed as she is to help her – and that person is Eve Duncan. She knows that Eve shares her nightmare, since closure is also something that eludes Eve after the disappearance of her daughter Bonnie. Now, Eve must take her talents as a forensic sculptor to another level, using age progression as a way to unite Catherine with her child. As Eve gets drawn deeper into Catherine’s horror, she must face looming demons of her own.

Bonnie’s killer is still out there. And a new killer is taunting Eve and Catherine at every turn. Is Catherine’s son alive, or not? These two women endure the worst fear any mother can imagine in Iris Johansen’s latest thrill ride, a gut-wrenching journey into the darkest places of the soul.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is well under way but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME on Thursday, April 11th starting at 5:30pm. Bring your children in for a great story which is “Library Lion” by Michelle Knudsen, followed by a fun craft and tasty bedtime snack. Pyjamas are acceptable attire for this event. Hope you can join us!

HOSPITAL READS: The Wawa Public Library also has a Hospital Read Program at the Lady Dunn General Hospital. This program runs every Tuesday from 1-3pm from September to June. This service is available to all the residents in the Long Term Care. Joanne Devries typically reads a humorous and seasonal short story and has been providing this program to the Long Term Care residents since her retirement from the library over 10 years ago. Joanne entertains approximately 2-6 residents every week. If you know of someone residing at the Long Term Care, that would like to participate, please let them know about the Wawa Public Library Hospital Reads.

BOARD MEETING: The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday April 15th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00pm. All are welcome to attend!