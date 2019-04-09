On April 7, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an unwanted person call at a business in White River, Ontario.
The suspect was asked to leave the premises by the business owner and police but refused to comply. As officers approached the male to arrest him, he struck one of the officers in the face. Wyatt DOUGLAS, a 27-year-old male from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was charged with the following:
- Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.
Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuiville.
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SE OPP White River – Male assaults Officer - April 9, 2019
- SE OPP Chapleau – Bell Phone Service Disruption & Emergency Services - March 28, 2019
- SSM Man Charged in MVC on Harte Gold Road - March 8, 2019