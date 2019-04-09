SE OPP White River – Male assaults Officer

On April 7, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an unwanted person call at a business in White River, Ontario.

The suspect was asked to leave the premises by the business owner and police but refused to comply. As officers approached the male to arrest him, he struck one of the officers in the face. Wyatt DOUGLAS, a 27-year-old male from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was charged with the following:

Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.