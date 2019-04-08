Mixed Bowling Standings – April 5

Men’s High Single – Robert Sanderson ( 328 )
Women’s High Single – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 283 )
Men’s High Triple – Jake Casavant ( 801 )
Women’s High Triple – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 695 )
Team High Single ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force – ( 1412 )
Team High Triple ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force ( 3941 )
BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Chuck Charette ( 127 pins over average )
FINAL Regular Season League Game will be on Apr 12th, 2019
Please check the board at the Bowling Alley for the Revised Schedule & the Bowler of the Year Tournament
