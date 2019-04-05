The LDHC Foundation Spring Ahead to Better Health Care 2019

The Spring Campaign flyers have been distributed through the post office. All donations to this current campaign will help to fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. This has been an extensive undertaking for the hospital foundation. It raised $150 000 for the first phase and now is completing the raising of a second $150 000 to fund Phase 2.

When you visit the x ray department you will notice the very best technology being used. This has definitely been a health care enhancement for all, for the staff and for the clients. We thank you for your continued support!Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.