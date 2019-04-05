Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Spring Ahead to Better Health Care 2019

Post Views: 126

Anne Zamolo, Foundation Director, displays the 2019 Spring Ahead to Better Health Careflyer.

The Spring Campaign flyers have been distributed through the post office. All donations to this current campaign will help to fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. This has been an extensive undertaking for the hospital foundation. It raised $150 000 for the first phase and now is completing the raising of a second $150 000 to fund Phase 2.

When you visit the x ray department you will notice the very best technology being used. This has definitely been a health care enhancement for all, for the staff and for the clients. We thank you for your continued support!Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

Latest posts by LDHC Foundation (see all)

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*