Happenings at Wawa First United – April 3

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church, 705-856-2926.

Thurs. Apr. 11 Worship Committee – 2 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 13 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 19 Good Friday

Morning Worship – 11 a.m.

The Congregation of St. Paul’s have been invited to join us

Sun. Apr. 28 Official Board Meeting

The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed

above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb.

Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861.

The Cross will be lit on Palm Sunday.

As you go into the world may you know the love of God surrounds you.