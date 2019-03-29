OPP – What is Domestic Violence?

Do you know someone who is being abused? Do you know the signs of abuse? Domestic abuse and violence continue to be serious and prevalent problems in Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the North East Region respond to approximately 3,700 domestic related calls every day. In 2018, officers responded to over 2,400 non-criminal incidents and more than 1,200 domestic violence calls that were criminal related. Three domestic related incidents were homicides, where 5 people lost their lives.

In 2018, the rate of domestic homicide has rose by 150% from the previous year.

The OPP recognizes it takes a co-ordinated and comprehensive effort by police and community partners to effectively combat and prevent domestic violence and victimization.

Abuse can consist of physical, verbal, emotional, sexual, and/or financial. Abuse can include assault and other types of mistreatment and cruelty, such as threatening and stalking. All types of abuse have one thing in common: they create fear.

If your partner does any of the following things, you could be a victim of abuse. This list shows only some abusive behaviours; but, does not include everything.

Your partner might:

control your ability to access money or other family finances;

isolate you from contacting your family or friends, and preventing you from establishing new friendships;

threaten to hurt you, your children or other family members;

threaten to hurt your pet or damage other special items you treasure;

threaten to have you deported from Canada;

withhold your identification or other important documents;

threaten to take your children away from you;

threaten to call the Children’s Aid Society and report you as a child abuser;

prevent you from obtaining social assistance;

force you to do things you do not want to do sexually;

threaten suicide;

manipulate you into doing things you don’t want to do.

So what can you do if you are someone you know is being abused? There are countless resources available to you, which include hospitals, shelters, Fem’aide, Children’s Aid Society, Victim Services, mental health services, social services. Please contact your local family resource centre, shelter or Victim Services.