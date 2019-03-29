Aircraft lands in Blueberry Field

At 1:26 p.m. Wawa-news was made aware of an aircraft in the blueberry field across from Algoma Highland Wild Blueberry Farm & Winery. The blueberry field is just south of the Wawa Municipal Airport runway.

The two occupants of the aircraft reported as being okay, and could be seen removing bags from the aircraft and taking photographs. There didn’t appear to be any visible damage to the aircraft, a Piper PA-24 Comanche registered in southern Ontario. The prop didn’t appear to be bent and the landing gear appears to be retracted.

As Wawa-news was leaving, an officer from the SE OPP was seen walking out to talk to the pilot and passenger.